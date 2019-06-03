Perth youngsters fundraising for World Kickboxing Championships

Two Perth youngsters are getting a kick out of fundraising for the World Kickboxing Championships in Barnsley in July.

Jack McKeith-Low, 14, a Perth Grammar School pupil, and Ciara Fettes, a 12-year-old who attends Inch View Primary, are part of the Style Combat Kickboxing team which is competing for Scotland.

They are having to raise a substantial amount to compete, and recently held two bake sales, one at the Co-op on Rannoch Road and the other in the Co-op on West Mains Avenue.

The proceeds were split between them and Fair City FC.

Jack plays for Letham Tangerines, who have made a donation to their funds, as have Perth City Boys’ Club Trust among others.

Jack and Ciara are also training hard for the Worlds and are, naturally, aiming to do as well as they can.

They are pictured at one of their bake sales with their wares proving very popular.