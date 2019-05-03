Perth woman Jane doing bungee jump to raise money for Parkinson’s research

When she jumps off the bridge at the Pass of Killiecrankie on her fundraising bungee jump, Jane Scott will be taking a leap of faith and also be bringing into focus the fact cash is needed to help combat Parkinson’s disease.

Jane, 49, from Balbeggie, just outside Perth, will be undertaking her own version of the Highland Fling on June 1 with memories of her mum, Mary, firmly etched in her mind.

“My mum had Parkinson’s and passed away nearly four years ago,” said Jane as she took a break from helping out at a Parkinson’s fundraising coffee morning organised by Perth’s Doreen Brown at the Fair City’s Letham St Mark’s Church of Scotland.

“I have had a lot of support from the local Parkinson’s Support Group and volunteer for them,” Jane added.

“My fundraising page is justgiving.com/fundraising/jane-scott22 and the sign-up page for the bungee jump is parkinsons.org.uk/events/highland-fling-bungee-jump.

“The funds I am raising at the bungee jump and also the £750 I raised by doing an abseil at the Falkirk Wheel are going to Parkinson’s UK in Scotland to help them with their work with supporting all those affected by Parkinson’s.

“It also helps them continue with ground-breaking research into a cure for Parkinson’s. Some of the research into genetic links in Parkinson’s is taking place at Dundee University.”

Meanwhile, Doreen is keeping her feet on the ground after her previous fundraising feats for Parkinson’s.

She has raised several thousand pounds by completing two abseils and a parachute jump.

Doreen, 61, said: “I have had Parkinson’s for 11 years and am grateful for the help I receive from my consultant Esther Sammler and nurse Lorna Gillies.

“I have also raised money at the Letham St Mark’s coffee mornings.

“I am a member there and I get great support from the folks at the church.”

Despite her condition, Doreen is very active in helping others.

She is heavily involved in the Still Waters group that feeds the needy in Perth on Saturdays and with the Church of the Nazarene Ark ministry feeding station for the homeless every Tuesday.