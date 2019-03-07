Perth nurse has 12 inches of hair chopped off for Teenage Cancer Trust

Perth nurse Alison Smith has lovingly tended her long locks for many years – but that is now a fading memory.

The 24-year-old’s hair stretched down to the bottom of her back.

However, in a truly hair-raising feat, she had 12 inches chopped off at Fair City bar The Venue.

Cat Revill, of Hair For You, was on hand to put an end to part of Alison’s precious barnet and the cut, plus the proceeds of a quiz held at the same venue on the same night, took the total raised to more than £1,700.

Alison had a good reason for saying cheerio to her hair.

A family member was diagnosed with cancer and the Teenage Cancer Trust is the beneficiary of Alison’s sacrifice.

She said: “My hair is my identity and I had it cut off to support those who do not have the chance to keep their hair.

“The money is going to the Teenage Cancer Trust and the hair to the Little Princess Trust which will use it to make wigs for youngsters with cancer.”

For most of her life, Alison has been a member of Girlguiding UK and she is presently working towards her Queen’s Guide award.

To achieve the award, she has to complete a research project and Alison is doing hers on the financial impact of childhood cancer.

The event, held in the function room at The Venue, was well supported and Alison is delighted to have raised such a large amount for what is a very worthy cause.

About seven young people aged between 13-24 are diagnosed with cancer every day in the UK.

They need expert treatment and support and the Teenage Cancer Trust is the only charity dedicated to making this happen.

Over the last 28 years, staff at the trust have learned a lot about what it’s like to be a young person with cancer and the unique emotional, physical and practical needs that come with a diagnosis.

The trust has a fantastic team of staff and volunteers who are inspired daily by the amazing young people who are treated in its units and via its outreach services.

The charity states that young people help it to decide the best way to offer cancer services and these youngsters are at the heart of everything the trust does.