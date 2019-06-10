Perth boy Ciaran eyes European glory in twirling

We’re only halfway through 2019 but baton twirler Ciaran Muir has 2020 very much in mind.

The 11-year-old attends Dunbarney Primary on the outskirts of Perth and he has his eyes fixed on success at the European Junior Championships in Spain next year.

Ciaran, who competes for Dardas Diamonds from Glenrothes, was part of the team which finished fourth in the most recent Euros in Dublin.

He was the first Scottish boy to make the Euros and the history-maker is now hoping to make a bigger impression next year.

In Blackpool, at the Spring Championships, he retained the British Junior freestyle title he has won for six years in a row.

Not content with that, Ciaran attended the British National Championships in Crawley and recorded more success.

He had one first place, two seconds, one third and a fourth in his age group.

And his latest trip south of the border also yielded success when he finished second in the Open Championships in Preston.

His mum, Sarah, said: “Ciaran was twirling a baton before he could walk so he seems to be a natural.

“Not many boys take part in baton twirling but he likes it and is good at it.”

Not only is Ciaran a keen baton twirler but he is also coached in ballet and street dance at the Inspire Studios in Perth.

Ciaran is also a member of the Great Britain baton twirling junior freestyle squad.

Sarah added: “Ciaran has done really well and is looking forward to the Europeans .

“It’s mostly girls he’s competing against but there are other boys as well.

“He’s won quite a few things and, hopefully, there are more to come.

“Ciaran is really dedicated.”