PICTURES: Kids and adults celebrate 30th anniversary of Dundee police station

A Dundee community police station celebrated 30 years of public service with a special party.

Longhaugh station in Fintry hosted a public open day on the anniversary of the date it first became operational, March 3 1989.

Activities for youngsters and their families were the order of the day, with the chance to sit in police vehicles, have fingerprints taken and chat to community officers.

Retired officers and staff who worked at the station over the years returned, including Pat Doran, who opened the station three decades ago.

She said: “I remember the excitement of officially opening Longhaugh Road police station – my first posting.

“When we moved to Dundee in 1971 with our two wee boys, our first home was on Longhaugh Road, so it holds particular significance for me 30 years on.

“I now live in Aberdeen and was delighted to be asked to the 30th anniversary and chuffed that we are both still standing.”