Perth park run pupils set to smash £10,000 fundraising barrier

The term “smashed it” is much in vogue and it certainly applies to what pupils at Perth High School achieved at a recent Fair City Park Run.

A total of 222 pupils completed the run and expect to have raised more than £10,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Last year they raised £4,100 at the same event, while teacher Dr Stephen Jones brought in £4,000 thanks to another fundraising venture.

However, that figure has been put in the shade by this year’s wonderful effort.

Dr Jones said: “I am really delighted with the effort put in by fellow staff members and pupils.

“Apart from the fundraising, the 222 we had taking part in the park run swelled the number of runners at the North Inch that day to 446, which is a new record for the Perth Park Run.”

About seven young people aged 13-24 are diagnosed with cancer every day in the UK. They need expert treatment and support from the moment they hear the word “cancer” and the Teenage Cancer Trust is dedicated to making this happen.