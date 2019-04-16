Dundee Showcase the Street children go on virtual holiday

Kids at Showcase The Street have been going on virtual adventures during the Easter holidays.

The group’s virtual reality (VR) room was full of keen gaming kids who defeated zombies, became superheroes and even did some virtual cooking.

Virtual reality development officer Raymond Chan, who has been running the camp with assistant Corry Young, said: “We have seven bays that the kids can use to play virtual reality games.

“It’s great because they are not just sitting behind a screen by themselves.

“All our machines have microphones and are interlinked so we play team building games where they solve puzzles, get out of escape rooms and defeat zombies together.

“A lot of the children who came to the camp didn’t know each other and have made new friends.

“We have held competitions with some of the kids winning jumpers, T-shirts and badges from a game developer.

“We even work with Google Maps and can take the kids into any street in the world.

“Some were picking Bali or other tropical destinations but one wee boy wanted to go to Ardler.

“We also have a game called Job Simulator where a little robot gives them instructions on what to do and they all love it. There is a cooking job, an office job and mechanics.

“There is a lot more than just playing a computer game on an Xbox.”

Katherine Dow, 10, attended the camp with little brother Jamie.

Katherine, a Victoria Park pupil, said: “I have not used a full body VR machine before so it was lots of fun.

“It was good doing something a bit different during the holidays as usually we would be at an out of school club or at family members’ houses.”

Jamie, 8, added: “Everyone has been really nice as I didn’t know anyone before.

“I would definitely come back if I had the choice as it’s nice to not be by myself when playing my games.”

Halle McKenzie, 9, added: “My favourite part was the cooking game.

“I have never used VR before so it was a bit hard to get used to at the start but it has been really fun.”

Elsewhere in Showcase The Street, young groovers were learning new dance routines as they made new friends. They staged a special performance to show off what they had learned.

There were also some new skills being learned on the football field as Stevie Campbell Academy ran four days of intensive training when the budding stars worked on their dribbling, passing and shooting.