Kirriemuir nursery kids say ‘bye-bye butterflies’ as they release them into the wild

These teenie tots said goodbye to some new friends as they released their new butterflies.

The kids at Teenie Tots Childminding in Kirriemuir have been waiting patiently for their group of caterpillars to turn into butterflies and were excited to set them free.

Owner Christine Brown said: “When we set them free, some of the boys and girls weren’t sure about holding them but were fine when holding them on an orange which was very exciting.

“One butterfly must have been very eager to get out because as soon as we opened the net it was off.

“The other four stayed for a while and the boys and girls got to see and hold them.

“This was a very exciting time for the children as they have loved watching the whole process. We have all been talking about them and talking about other life cycles.”