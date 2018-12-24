Dundee nursery kids get into the Christmas spirit

Youngsters at Ninewells Nursery got into the Christmas spirit with a visit to Santa and their own festive fair.

Some of the children headed to Ninewells Hospital, just around the corner from the nursery, to watch the Christmas lights being turned on.

Not only were they delighted to see the glittering decorations but they also got to meet a very special guest, Father Christmas.

The children each received a present and they were excited to see TV cameras at the event, hoping for their spot in the limelight.

Back at the nursery, a Christmas fair was held for family and friends with great prizes to be won and lots of crafts on offer.

Nursery manager Adelle Taylor said: “A very big thank you to everyone who came along to the nursery Christmas fair – a great time was had by all.

“Thank you also for the continuous support we receive – it’s much appreciated.

“I’d also like to thank all of the staff for the hard work they put in to make these events happen.”