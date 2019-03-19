NHS Tayside nurses commended at annual awards

NHS Tayside nurses Susan Donlevy and Lesley Malcolm were highly commended at the annual Bayer’s Ophthalmology Honours award ceremony.

The programme, which acknowledges excellent work by multi-disciplinary ophthalmology teams throughout the UK, presented the honour to Susan, senior specialist nurse, and Lesley, lead ophthalmology specialist nurse, during a presentation in London.

The pair provide patient support, IVT injections, virtual clinics, outpatient reviews and counselling.

Susan and Lesley’s understanding of patients’ needs and their commitment made them integral to a recent redesign of the macula service.

This included the design, planning and construction of a new injection suite and redesigned patient flow through the clinic to reduce time spent in the outpatient department.

In addition, patient preference for specialist nurses performing injections led to Susan and Lesley training three other specialist nurses with great success. The suite officially opened in June.

The judges said: “Susan and Lesley have taken on an extended role to the advantage of their patients, their team and their board.

“They deserve recognition for their organisation and leadership.”