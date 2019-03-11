Dundee pupil Nadhrah cracks it with egg box design in national competition

A Dundee pupil’s egg-cellent design came out on top in a nationwide competition.

Victoria Park Primary pupil Nadhrah Abdulmuiz, pictured above, will have her farmyard design emblazoned on egg cartons after the school entered a Co-op contest.

Class teacher Sarah Mitchell said: “As part of our Charlie and the Chocolate Factory topic, the boys and girls in P7 learned about product design.

“We decided to put what we learned to good use and entered the Co-op’s design an egg box competition.

“We all entered and were so proud when we found out that Nadhrah had won the competition and her egg box would be for sale in Scotland.

“Her prize included a trip down to the Co-op’s headquarters in Manchester with her family and art resources worth £1,000 for our school.

“Nadhrah had a great time and was so excited when she saw the completed egg box.”

Nadhrah’s winning design will appear on six-pack boxes of Co-op eggs for the next three months. The boxes are available now.

Co-op assistant product developer Jayne Bennett said: “I loved looking at all the designs.

“So much work has gone into them – they’re wonderful.”

n Picture below shows Nadhrah’s farmyard design on an egg box.