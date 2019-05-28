Music to the ears of appreciative audience as Perth pupils entertain

Perth’s historic St John’s Kirk was packed for an hour of delightful music performed by Perth High School pupils.

The city centre venue saw pupils, from S1-S6, show off their vast array of musical talent, playing a wide range of instruments.

The school’s orchestra, string orchestra, brass band, wind band, pipe band, percussion group and choir were all given an opportunity to show what they can do – and they did not disappoint.

There was also a trombone solo spot for S3 student Lorna Rae.

The youngster gave an impeccable rendition which the crowd applauded.

Choir conductor and Perth High music teacher, Alan Kelman, said: “We played as part of Perth Festival of the Arts and the audience were very appreciative.

“It was great to see so many pupils playing considering they are in the middle of exams.

“Their performances did the school proud.”