More than 150 Dundee kids in four-hour danceathon for Comic Relief

Pupils at St John’s RC High School in Dundee hosted a four-hour danceathon all in aid of Comic Relief.

More than 150 children learned Ceroc and Scottish country dancing, Zumba, street dance and more in aid of the charity’s 24-hour danceathon with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

A whole host of specialist dance instructors were brought in for the day.

The pupils took part in the challenge at the same time as the two TV presenters took the Radio 2 Challenge for Red Nose Day. The pupils also invited their feeder primary schools, including St Clements, St Mary’s, St Ninians and Ss Peter and Paul to join in.

The cast of the school production of “Hairspray” also performed a rendition of “Welcome to the 60s”.

The school is fundraising all week ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday and will be hosting bake sales and raffles.

A host of stars will make an appearance on TV for the biggest comedy party broadcast on the BBC on Friday. There will be live comedy, sketches as well as musical acts.