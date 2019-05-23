Dundee pupil Lucy vying for the crown of Miss Scotland in final next month

A Dundee teenager could be named the next Miss Scotland after reaching the finals of the annual pageant.

Lucy Macpherson, 17, will head to the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow next month to compete against 17 other girls in the grand final.

The High School of Dundee pupil could also be in with a chance of representing her country in the next Miss World contest.

Lucy said: “Miss Scotland takes place annually when girls aged between 17 and 24 compete for the title.

“We take part in challenges, mostly set by the competition sponsors which include Ayrshire Magazine, Fitness Frontier, Get it GRL and Essence Medical Cosmetics.

“I am in my last year of school at the High School of Dundee. I have taken part in a few competitions before and many photo shoots which I love.

“When I was 14 I was asked by photographer Chris Scott to take part in the Face of Freedom competition where 10 girls could earn a modelling contract and a cash prize.

“I was a runner-up which was amazing and inspired me to continue with modelling.

“Since then I have done jobs, helped out with college courses for modelling and many photo shoots.”

Lucy added: “Reaching the Miss Scotland pageant was a surprise.

“I had talked to my mum about how well the current Miss Scotland, Linzi Mclelland, was representing Scotland and how much fun it looked – next thing I knew I had been accepted for an interview.

“My motivation is to represent Scotland. It’s such a beautiful country with so many lovely people in it, I couldn’t be prouder.

“The opportunity to represent Scotland and fundraise for charities that the girls really feel for would be amazing.

“My chosen charity is the Archie Foundation.

“I have selected this charity because of the work it does for a great cause locally to help a service each and every one of us uses.

“The charity really helps the experience of patients, especially children when they have to stay in hospital.

“It is also close to my heart because I plan to study nursing at university, hopefully Edinburgh, if I am accepted.”

Lucy is also thrilled to be representing Dundee in the Miss Scotland competition as she believes that the city has “so much going for it”.

She added: “I have lived in Dundee for most of my life.

“With the new V&A, which is amazing, and other developments, there is a real future for Dundee.

“From the West End to Broughty Ferry, I love all of it and the people in it.

“I work in Farmfoods and meet so many different people, all of them just as good as each other.

“I am very proud to be from Dundee.”