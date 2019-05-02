Pole dance owner opens new beauty hub in Dundee city centre

Having one successful business obviously wasn’t enough for Heather Thomson as she has now turned her sights on a beauty career.

Already the proud owner of Pole Position Scotland alongside business partner, Jenny Smith, Heather secured premises on Commercial Street to open Milk and Honey Rooms last year as a new local beauty hub.

The salon boosts a wide range of services including lashes, nails, massage, facials and even aesthetics including lip augmentation and non-surgical rhinoplasties but although it is a one-stop shop Heather wanted to ensure that there was a “master of every service” not just someone doing it all.

She said: “I only do lashes. We have someone else who only does massages and facials and another who only does aesthetics, so that every service is being done by someone who is the master of that service.

“I am soon going to be beginning party packages for birthdays and even weddings so that the whole group can come in to the salon and get ready together without the usual problems of all being squashed in the house and taking turns on who is getting their hair or make up done. They can all come here, we can have snacks and a few drinks and take the stress away.”

When you enter the Milk and Honey Rooms you are automatically more relaxed in the rustic yet cosy surroundings.

To get the full experience of the salon I went along to receive some Russian lashes from Heather and the experience was relaxing and effortless.

As I sat on the bed, Heather talked through all the different styles I could have and she examined my eyes and face shape to make sure she made me look good.

Throughout the application Heather talked me through each step and made sure I was comfortable with a special neck pillow designed for use when receiving eye enhancements and a big pillow to put under my knees to ensure I didn’t get too restless.

Heather added: “I wanted Milk and Honey Rooms to be a salon that was mature but younger people still think it is a cool place to come.

“We don’t just provide the services but we also hold training nights and yoga is taught in the space at night. We are also going to have a gin and wine taster soon.

“Dundee is booming just now so we wanted to bring something unique to the city. I call it a hidden treasure.”

Speciality treatment moving in

If all the great services already on offer weren’t enough, Heather is welcoming Barry Tunstead from Skulltec next month who will be bringing his speciality in Scalp Micropigmentation to Dundee.

The non-surgical treatment is a tattoo-style service which creates a “buzz cut” style look for those with a receding hairline, thinning hair, baldness, scar camouflage and alopecia.

Heather added: “Barry will be taking appointments from next month. He already has two salons in Glasgow however he has clients from all over the UK who choose him so he wanted to have a base a bit more up north.

“We can’t wait for him to get started here. It is another service we are providing to locals that isn’t really offered anywhere else locally.”