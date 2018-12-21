PICTURES: Still time to experience Magic of Christmas at the Overgate

Festive chocolates and Snowman baubles are a few of the festive trinkets being offered during the Overgate’s Magic of Christmas.

The shopping centre’s annual celebration will be running between 11am-4pm every day until Saturday.

Young and old are being encouraged to join in the fun at Santa’s magical grotto, which this year has a Bavarian theme.

The Magic of Christmas is open daily and admission is free for the activities.

Santa’s mischievous street elves are welcoming children into the grotto to learn the story of Christmas street and Santa’s very own speical interactive cuckoo clock.

They’ll also be able to get their photo taken with Santa and receive a mini chocolate bar to take home.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said: “This year we are bringing The Magic of Christmas to Overgate with an unmissable Bavarian-themed grotto, as well as choirs celebrating the season of goodwill and a fantastic festive competition.”

As part of the festivities, the shopping centre is putting on a Christmas baubles competition to give one shopper the chance to win a hamper of prizes from selected Overgate retailers.

To enter, shoppers are being asked to climb inside the giant Santa or Snowman baubles and then share a photo on social media tagging Overgate and using #OvergateChristmas.

Malcolm said that the centre’s late night Christmas shopping hours – open till 8pm on Thursday and Sunday – plus the newly introduced £1 all day parking on Sunday will hopefully bring customers pouring through the Overgate doors.

He added: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Overgate for the Christmas countdown.”

As it’s the season of goodwill, local charity Help for Kids has launched its toy appeal with a drop-off point at the customer service desk and at Toytown on the upper mall.

Locals are able to donate toys to help less-fortunate children in Dundee.

It’s hoped Dundonians will be able to dig deep once again as last year gifts worth more than £10,000 were collected and distributed by the social work department on behalf of the charity.