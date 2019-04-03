Maggie’s services in-demand after discovering a need for complementary therapies in Dundee

After opening the doors to Butterfly Effect Holistic Centre eight years ago, owner Maggie Wallace is almost always fully booked.

Following a background working in elderly mental health Maggie realised there was a real need for complementary therapies in Dundee.

With that knowledge, and the thought of being tied down in a stressful NHS job, she decided to open her own holistic centre to focus on the “human touch aspect” of complementary therapy.

Maggie said: “When working within elderly mental health I saw the need for complementary therapy and the more human touch aspect as well as things like aromatherapy.

“I realised I didn’t want to be bogged down and I had always used massage throughout my job, so I decided to take a course at Dundee and Angus College to gain all the relevant qualifications.

“At the start it was myself and a friend who began Butterfly Effect, but she has since moved on from the business.

“When we were starting out we went to Business Gateway who helped us with a start up loan of about £1,000 which helped us with rent and other starting costs.

“We opened the centre in 2011 and with family members also self employed I was aware the first few years were going to be a bit of a struggle and I shouldn’t expect a big wage for a while, but word of mouth got me to where I am now.

“To anyone else who might be thinking of starting their own business I would tell them not to let that tough few years put them off.

“It takes a lot of determination and flexibility as everyone is looking for value for money, but now I am almost always fully booked so it does work out.”

The holistic centre mostly offers massage, however, it also offers some beauty therapies and coming soon are manicures and pedicures.

Maggie added: “It is more about feeling good than looking good here.

“I also donate one free treatment every month to Dundee Carers for a carer who needs a well-earned break and relaxation.

“Having been a carer myself I know the feelings they go through so I am happy that I can give something back to them especially if they are in a bit of a crisis.”

Maggie’s passing on her skills

Mttfaggie is now looking to pass on her knowledge in massage to others looking to get into the same line of work.

She said: “I absolutely love my job and couldn’t see myself do anything else, however, at some point I physically may not manage which is why I am turning my focus to training others.

“I have recently completed my level three education and training so soon I will be training others in massage therapies.

“Complementary therapies have taken off in recent times and are becoming more and more popular.

“I think as I have built up a great name for myself in the industry if others can say that they were trained by me then they will get on great when they start their own business as customers will know what to expect from their service.”