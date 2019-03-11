Tayside fitness instructor runs and picks up litter while towing car trailer

A Tayside fitness instructor completed a unique challenge in a bid to raise money for two worthwhile causes.

Joakim Valsinger, from Perth, ran all the way from his home to his Balans Pilates Studio at Perth Airport towing a car trailer, while picking up litter at the same time.

Since undertaking the challenge, Joakim has raised £250 each for Prader-Willi research and Clean Up The World.

He was inspired to raise money for Prader-Willi research after his son Albie, 2, was diagnosed with the syndrome.

It’s a genetic disorder caused by the loss of function of specific genes.

Starting in childhood, sufferers become constantly hungry, which often leads to obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Joakim has also been vocal as an anti-litter campaigner and said his charity effort was carried out in the hope of making his son proud.

He said: “I want to inspire my son and don’t want him growing up in an unhealthy environment.”