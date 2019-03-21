Lawrence the latest in a long line of top Tayside golfers

Tayside has a rich history of producing good golfers and Lawrence Whyte is one the latest.

The Perth High School pupil has won a number of tournaments and was a member of the Dunning Juniors squad which has reached the final of the Bell’s Trophy, having reached the semi-finals on a previous occasion.

His form on the golf course has led to him being given financial assistance by Perth and Kinross District Sports Council.

He is the latest in a long line of youngsters to have benefited from the grant aid it hands out.

One of those helped in the past is Bradley Neil, the Blairgowrie lad who played on the European Tour last season and is on the Challenge Tour this time around.

Bradley is also a former British Amateur title winner.

Lawrence, also a member at the North Inch in Perth, is the latest member of his family to be gripped by the golfing bug, following on from his father and grandparents.

He was just 18 months old when he first picked up a club and it has been golf all the way for him, although he is also a promising football player.

He performs in central midfield for Letham Tangerines 2006s and his school team and he is also proficient at futsal.

Being involved in three different sports keeps him very busy but that hasn’t prevented him cutting his golf handicap from 28 to 17 in just 12 months.

He is now eating away at getting his handicap even lower and, with the golf season about to get back into full swing again, he is set to be in pursuit of more awards.

Tiger Woods is his favourite player and, who knows, one day he may reach the heights the great American has.