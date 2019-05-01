Kind-hearted Dundee cadets donate Easter treats to Ninewells ward

Army Cadets celebrated Easter by sharing the joy and donating chocolate eggs to hospitalised children who couldn’t get out for their own egg hunts.

Dundee’s Pipes and Drums Detachment, along with the Parachute Detachment, donated their Easter eggs, bunnies and sweets to the children’s ward at Ninewells Hospital, pictured.

Tracy Fraser, sergeant-instructor of the Parachute Detachment, said: “The cadets chose this for their ‘cadet in the community’ training.

“They felt that there were children who couldn’t celebrate Easter due to being in hospital and the eggs were not just for the patients but also for their siblings to enjoy.

“They wanted to do something special.”

The cadets, based on Strathmore Avenue, collected the chocolate eggs over the past few weeks from family and friends as part of their progressive training.

The youths are taking part in cadet in the community training which involves them helping in local communities, taking part in events and visiting local emergency services.