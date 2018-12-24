More than 50 Dundee kids perform at first ever Big Noise Christmas concert

More than 50 Dundee kids have performed at the first ever Big Noise Douglas Christmas Concert.

Big Noise Douglas is a centre which gives children from Claypotts Castle and St Pius primary schools the opportunity to sing and learn how to play instruments.

The concert featured musical renditions of festive favourites from P4 pupils of the two schools at Claypotts Castle Primary School.

The kids spent months mastering concert pieces on violins, violas, cellos and double basses.

Andy Thorn, team leader at Big Noise Douglas, said: “Having only launched in September last year, and our after school club starting in May this year, the children have achieved a huge amount in a very short space of time.

“Today’s concert was the perfect way for the children to share and celebrate all of this with their family, friends and community.

“We are extremely grateful to all of our wonderful partners and funders of Big Noise Douglas.

“It is only with their support we are able to continue to work with more than 450 children on a weekly basis.”

For more information, visit makeabignoise.org.uk.

n Picture shows (from left) Billy McLean, Councillor Audrey May, Cara Stott, council leader John Alexander, Alice Marra from Optimistic Sound, Olly Muckersie, Michael Craig from Optimistic Sound and Robert Ralf.