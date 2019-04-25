Dundee kids join forces for campaign to tackle bullying in schools

Local kids have joined forces to take part in a hard-hitting campaign to stop bullying in Dundee.

Ash Mullen, who created Let’s Talk Tayside, turned her attention to the issue of bullying in schools following an attack on one of her daughters last year.

Ash said: “The reason behind the campaign was to highlight the bullying that goes on in schools.

“Kids grow up and maybe don’t realise the lasting effects they are causing by calling each other names.

“I think schools should really be focusing more on mental health and wellbeing and also teaching kids how to be nice as sometimes they grow up in an environment where they don’t realise what they are doing or saying is bullying.

“The kids featured in the campaign are all my friends’ children and I felt terrible writing the words they might hear. They even came up with a lot of the words themselves from what they have been called or have heard in the playground.

“As a community we should be highlighting these issues and teaching our children about the lasting effects.”