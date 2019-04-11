Kids from Dundee get into the groove during Easter holidays

Kids from all over Dundee have been getting into the groove during their Easter holidays.

Urban Moves has been holding fun dance camps with participants learning how to bust a move thanks to the talented team of coaches.

Alexandra Hare, dance manager at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “All of the kids who have attended the camp this week have been fantastic and learned lots of new skills.

“Everyone has had a great time and we can’t wait to do it all again next week.”

For anyone who missed out this week, there are still places available for the second week of camp which will be held at St Paul’s Swim and Sports Centre from Monday to Friday.

The camp runs from 10am-3.30pm daily and is suitable for children in P1 to S6.

Booking is required through Leisure and Culture Dundee and youngsters should bring a packed lunch, a snack and plenty of water.