Kids enjoy Santa’s grotto at Dundee Christmas fair

The Whitfield Christmas fair has taken place – and there was plenty to keep all the family entertained.

It was perfect for the kids, with a Santa’s grotto ensuring they all got the chance to have a word with the man himself before the big day.

As well as that, youngsters got the chance to have their faces painted and take part in arts and crafts events and other fun activities.

There was also a variety of stalls for people attending to pick up some Christmas presents.

On the raffle front, there were plenty of prizes on offer with a £25 voucher for bubble football, gym discounts, a Now TV pass, butcher’s pack and meal vouchers as well as tickets for the Dundee Museum of Transport.

The event was put on by Link Up Whitfield, which is a part of the charity Volunteer Dundee. As well as their work with the Christmas fair, Link Up Whitfield put on a range of activities and groups for local residents and are based at the Community Services Complex on Whitfield Drive.