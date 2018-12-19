Katie asks customers at her vegan-only Dundee hair salon to bring their dogs

Mane Angels on Perth Road is a hair salon with a difference, using all vegan products and even encouraging customers to bring along their furry friends.

Katie McGregor, 26, opened the salon just a year ago, having already been in the industry for 10 years.

Striving to be different, Katie prides herself on using vegan products which sets her apart from the competition.

She said: “It has always been my dream to have my own salon.

“I have been hairdressing for 10 years and my dad has always pestered me to open up my own shop.

“In February last year, I was having dinner with family and I said ‘I think I am going to do it and open up a salon’. By the October I was doing up the shop.

“It was important to me to do something different than what all the other salons in the city were doing.

“Especially on the Perth Road where there is so much competition, I needed to do something to set me apart, so I decided I was going to use all vegan products.

“Every product, shampoo and most colours are vegan-friendly with only a few colours and bleach that don’t comply.

“The only reason I don’t use vegan bleach is that there isn’t any available, or I would have found it.”

Katie started her career with an apprenticeship after she failed to gain a place in college after school.

She added: “I began my career with an apprenticeship with my mum’s hairdresser.

“It just goes to show that a place at college or university isn’t the only route into a career. I didn’t go and now I have my own salon.

“My friends had all gone and completed different college courses and by the time they were finished I already had years of real work experience so I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

At the salon, Katie has also brought on board make-up artist Heidi Quinn, enabling them to offer a range of services to clients.

Katie said: “I always wanting to bring in someone else to make the salon a one-stop shop for hair, brows and make-up.

“It is handy for clients to have lots of services all in the one place.

“It is crazy that at 26 years old I already have my own salon.”

Dogs are the Mane appeal at Christmas

It is not just vegan products that sets Mane Angels apart from the rest.

Katie also encourages clients to bring their dogs with them to appointments.

And this festive period she is giving the four-legged friends just as much attention as their owners with her 12 dogs of Christmas initiative raising money for the Universal Bull Terrier Network.

She said: “I am asking all my clients to bring in their dogs and get a picture of them beside our Christmas tree.

“In the lead-up to Christmas I am going to pick my favourites and promote them on social media.

“Everyone is getting so excited about it and even dressing their dogs up. I thought it would be a great way to raise some money.”