Top-scorer Katherine, 11, is also top goalkeeper

Katherine Renfrew is an 11-year-old who epitomises a perfect sporting spirit.

The youngster, a pupil at Perth’s Kinnoull Primary School, was not only the top goalscorer for Scone Thistle U/11s girls’ football team but she is also one of their best goalkeepers.

Andrew Milne, a Scone official, said: “Katherine plays one half up front and the other half in goal.

“She enjoys both roles and is very committed wherever she plays.

“Not many players spend one half cracking in goals and the other doing her best to keep the other team out but Katherine performs both tasks equally well.”

Meanwhile, Perth Academy pupil Olivia Moffat (below) has been playing a starring role in one of the older Scone Thistle age groups.

She was captain of the Scone team which won Tayside League Two, going through their league campaign undefeated.

Olivia has now moved up with most of the rest of her team-mates to U/15 level.

That means switching from seven to 11-a-side football.

Andrew said: “Olivia is very talented with a huge amount of determination.

“She plays in midfield and enjoyed a good season, helping the U/13 side not only to win their league but get to the Scottish Cup last 16 and the East Region Cup semi-finals.”