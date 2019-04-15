Dundee karate kids make their mark in contest featuring teams from across the UK

Karate enthusiasts from around the world flocked to Dundee for the sixth Kanzen Cup International Open, with local youngsters showing their skills.

The event was held at the DISC and involved teams from Scotland, England, Ireland, Belgium, Romania and Pakistan, as well as members of the British Army team.

Athletes were welcomed by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

The event was also attended by Professor Liviu Crisan, president of the World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF).

Dundee and Angus-based Kanzen Karate topped the medal table with 22 golds with excellent displays by current world and European champions, as well as some of the younger club members who certainly made their mark in the championship.

Former WUKF European champion Cerys Hawes kept up her winning ways after taking the gold in the 15-17 years girls’ kata.

Kanzen is the current Dundee Sports Club of the Year and president, Sensei Roy O’Kane, said: “We were delighted to welcome athletes from different countries to compete in Dundee.

“All entrants had a fantastic day of karate in the spirit of competition and friendship.

“We can’t wait for the seventh Kanzen Cup next year.”

n Pictures show some of the youngsters who took part in the championships.