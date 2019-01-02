Local office message boy to continue working as he approaches 90th birthday

An office message boy has insisted he has no plans to give up work as he approaches his 90th birthday.

Jim Smith, 89, from Carnoustie, has been delivering mail and carrying out odd jobs around the office of Ross Strachan & Co Solicitors since joining the firm in 1999.

After beginning his working life at the jute mills, Jim started a new job after becoming bored with retirement.

The grandad has driven from Carnoustie to Dundee every day for almost two decades and insists he enjoys his work. He said: “I haven’t been idle in all of my years and I’ve been lucky.

“I missed working when I retired and I’ve no plans to stop working just because I’m about to turn 90.

“I enjoy my work and work with a lot of nice people.

“I’ll know when it’s time to call it a day but as long as I’ve got my health I’ve no plans to stop just yet.”

Born in Dundee, Jim was educated at Blackness Primary and Harris Academy.

He left school aged 15 to work in a jute mill at West Henderson’s Wynd where he spent two years before joining London Midland and Scottish Railway.