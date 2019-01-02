Dundee podiatrist calls for folk to donate unused socks to help homeless

A podiatrist is putting surplus footwear to good use by donating socks to a project aimed at helping the homeless.

Jennifer Jones, 39, has appealed for people to donate new socks they received as Christmas presents but are never likely to wear.

Her plan is to then donate all of the gifts to the Forgotten Feet Project in Dundee, which offers a free podiatry service to those in need and where Jennifer will begin volunteering in the new year.

She was inspired to help out after taking part in Sleep in the Park in Dundee earlier this month.

Jennifer, of St Monans, said: “It was an eye-opening experience.

“We had all the gear, it was a relatively mild night and there was no wind but we were still absolutely freezing.

“There was a layer of frost on our sleeping bags. In this day and age people are still having to sleep out at night.

“What would that be like when it’s -10C? At Christmas, people buy socks for their grans, mums, dads, brothers and sisters and they might not really need them. If anyone received a pair of socks they don’t need and they are happy to donate them, they can give them to me.”

To donate to Jennifer’s appeal, contact her through her Facebook page Mission Happy Feet.