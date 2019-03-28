Jennifer is still going strong in Perth operatics after 55 years

During her 34 years as a costume designer and maker at Perth Theatre, Jennifer Melville has produced gear for and met a whole host of stars.

They include Lorraine Chase, Ewan MacGregor, Jimmy Logan, Rikki Fulton, Jason Connery, Una MacLean, Russell Hunter, Sue Holderness (Marlene in Only Fools And Horses), Lesley Mackie, Michelle Duncan, Andy Gray, Colin McCredie and Dame Edith MacArthur.

Fact is, Jennifer is a star herself and, from April 9-13, she is appearing in Perth Amateur Operatic Society’s 9 To 5 The Musical at Perth Theatre.

Jennifer has been appearing in amateur operatics for more than half a century, receiving her badge for 55 years of service.

And, in this year’s show, she will line up as a chorus member.

Looking back on her career, she said: “I have taken part in 66 productions for various amateur groups and enjoyed every minute.

“I am the longest-serving member of the Perth Society and have had the privilege of working alongside many talented people including Alan Vicary, who has starred in the London West End in Les Miserables and Phantom Of The Opera.”

Jennifer’s working life has been wrapped up in stage productions.

She went on: “I joined Joan Knight’s company at Perth Theatre to train in costume design never thinking that theatrical productions would be my life for so long.

“When I first began, the entrance to the costume department at Perth Theatre was a shabby one in the Cutlog Vennel and you then accessed the department via a set of rickety steps. Now the building has been refurbished and the entrance is not shabby, anything but.

“I ended up being head of wardrobe and I even appeared on stage in one particular Perth Theatre show along with respected actress Amanda Beveridge.”

It was in another production starring Amanda, “I Do, I Do, I Do” that Jennifer was named in the credits as “The Best Wardrobe Mistress In The World”.

She said: “I have had letters from designers who worked with me thanking me for all my help – and that is nice. It’s good to know I have given others a helping hand.”

Jennifer is now at an age in life where she should be putting her feet up and watching shows instead of taking part in them but she has no thoughts of that at the moment.

9 To 5 The Musical has words and music by Dolly Parton and is the type of show with plenty of zing that Jennifer likes and she will play her role with as much zest as cast members who are a lot younger than her.

“I’m delighted to be involved,” she added “and hope to be for a good while yet.”

Last year’s Perth Amateur Operatic show, Sister Act, was sold out and played to standing ovations and the cast and crew are hoping for the same this year.