Perth boy Jack to be youngest swimmer at national championship

Perth City Swim Club’s Jack Muncey, 15, will be one of the youngest competitors at the Scottish Nationals in Aberdeen from June 27-29.

He is in seven different disciplines, the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, the 200m, 400m and 800m free and the 400m individual medley.

At the British Age Group Championships held at Tollcross, Glasgow, from July 23-29 he will compete in the 100m and 200m back, 400m and 800m free and 400m individual medley.

His dad, John, said: “On Monday mornings he is at Olympia in Dundee to train and Monday and Tuesday nights see him working out in Perth.

“On Wednesday mornings he’s in Perth and the evenings find him in the pool at Kinross.

“On Thursday night it’s Perth, on Saturday morning it’s Perth and Saturday nights are spent in Stirling.”