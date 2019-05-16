Inspirational Dundee girl Lacey, 8, has foot of hair chopped off for charity.

An inspirational eight-year-old has had a foot of hair chopped off for charity. And she even roped in her mum’s cousin too.

Lacey Castle, who attends Claypotts Castle Primary School, told mum Kym McDonald that she wanted to grow her blonde hair with the aim of cutting it off again for children and young people suffering from hair loss.

When Kym’s cousin, Sarah Samson, heard about the plans she decided to sign up too, so the pair could undertake the challenge together.

Kym said: “Lacey came home from school one day and asked me if she could grow her hair and then donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

“I was so surprised as I hadn’t talked to her about it before, so she must have heard it at school, but I was really chuffed that she wanted to do something for charity.

“When my cousin Sarah found out that Lacey was going to cut her hair for charity, she decided that she would join up for it too as she already had really long hair.

“Sarah’s hair is also red so it will be great for some red hair to be donated.”

After setting a target of £200 they raised more than double that with more than £500 being donated.

The kind-hearted duo got their new haircuts last week at Dazzle on Pitkerro Road.

Kym added: “It was surprisingly emotional at Dazzle Hair.

“Both girls are so happy with their new look and Lacey promised her tears were happy ones.

“We are over the moon with how generous everyone has been. More than £500 has been raised, which means we have covered the cost of making one wig, which is amazing.”