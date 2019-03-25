Dundee primary school pupils work hard to help bring lifesaving equipment to Lochee

Primary school youngsters have been working hard to help bring lifesaving equipment to Lochee.

P6 pupils at St Mary’s Primary have been taking part in the Guildry Project while raising money to buy a defibrillator for Lochee High Street.

Class teacher Charlotte Roberts said: “The children took part in Dundee’s Guildry Enterprise Project along with five other primary schools from across the city.

“Our vision was to improve the health and wellbeing of the children at our school and encourage the local community to live a healthy lifestyle.

“As part of the project, we had decided as a class to raise money for a defibrillator for Lochee High Street, as a way of giving something back to the community.

“We also wanted to give money to the Singing Children of Africa from Kenya who visited us at the start of the school year.

“The children came up with lots of ideas and had to discuss how relevant the products were, who would buy them, if they would be easy to make and work out if they would be profitable.

“They decided to make a colouring book and through this promote healthy living by designing pages about their favourite sports, healthy eating and keeping a healthy mind through mindfulness quotes. The children created mood boards, using pictures from the internet to inspire them.”

Charlotte added: “We invited players from Dundee United and Dundee Stars to take part in Q&A sessions with the children.

“We also had sessions with a dentist, educational psychologists and our Active School’s co-ordinator and made trips to local businesses, including DC Thomson to see how a magazine is put together.

“I invited two students from Abertay University into school to help the children sketch their drawings. Once these were complete, the students took the drawings away and digitalised them to create a professional looking book that could be sold.

“As part of the project the children have to raise money for their chosen charities. The children in my class held a Valentine’s disco and a bingo tea and held an extremely successful raffle with the help of many businesses across Dundee and further afield including Kings Camps, Dundee and Dundee United football clubs, DoubleTree by Hilton, Aitkens, Xercise4Less, Nando’s and the Birkhill Inn to name just a few.

“Between the sales of the colouring books and all the different fundraising events, the children have managed to raise £2,620.

“After a practice presentation to family and friends, the children went to the Invercarse Hotel and presented their work to the Lord Dean of Guild Scott Williamson, other members of the Guildry and the other five competing schools. The youngsters created a breaking news video to show at the presentation too.

“I’m very proud to say that the pupils in my class won the competition and received the trophy.

“I’m so incredibly proud of the children and they’re super-proud of themselves. They were ecstatic when the name of our school was called out.”