Dundee pupils’ Fairtrade coffee stall at Overgate wins first prize in competition

by Reporter
December 28, 2018, 6:00 am
Pupils at Grove Academy have been learning about business while also raising money for a good cause.

Members of the group are Robyn Archibald, Lauren Duffy, Claire Roberts, Anna Bennett, and Nina McNicol

A group of S6 pupils called the Green Bean Co have been taking part in the international business competition Young Enterprise and are donating their profits to Signpost International.

The girls’ business includes coffee gifts sets which aim to tackle the problems in the growing coffee market of the waste produced and lack of ethical practices.

Their gift sets include Fairtrade coffee and mugs that are made of recycled bamboo fibre and are also biodegradable.

The group was also awarded first prize for its stall at the Overgate where teams from different schools took part. So far they have raised more than £900.

Signpost works with disadvantaged communities in a number of countries overseas.

Jamie Morrison, CEO of Signpost International, said: “I admire their motivation and work ethic and congratulate the Green Bean Co on their success so far. We are delighted that they chose to support Signpost International.”

