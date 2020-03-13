Dundee people give their views on the new restrictions on mass gathering due to virus

The public has been quick to back the elevated precautionary measures being recommended by the government.

Football matches could be played behind closed doors or scrapped, as has happened in Spain, Germany, France and Italy.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday recommended mass gatherings of over 500 people should be postponed as of Monday, putting many events across Tayside at risk in a worst case scenario.

With even more stringent precautions potentially around the corner, the Tele took to the streets to ask the public their view.

Student Eeva Holtta, 24, from Finland, is studying psychology at Abertay University and said it was a “good idea” to stop big crowds.

“Other countries are beginning to close their borders and people are not going out to places, so yes, it is a good idea,” she added.

“I have been stockpiling food in case there are shortages.”

And a Dundee couple welcomed the news even though it could mean them missing out on a cruise.

They have been awaiting word from travel agents since the virus spread from country to country.

Patricia MacKay, 69, said: “We have just seen that other cruises have been cancelled, so we are just waiting to see what happens with ours. We are supposed to be going to the Baltics.

“It is a good idea to stop mass gatherings.”

Les, 69, added that it could be a blessing in disguise if it means keeping clear of the health risks.

He said: “It maybe a good thing to have the cruise cancelled.

“We are in a single cabin and asked for an upgrade to one with a balcony, but instead of being between £200 and £300 for that we have been quoted £1,000. So they are profiteering out of this virus.

“If isolation comes in then that’s just what we have to do. If it’s got to be then it’s got to be.”

And Anne Macdonald, 73, of Dundee, also backed the ban.

She spoke of her concern at the rapid rise in cases throughout Scotland and agreed with the Scottish Government procedures.

Anne said: “If it helps keep this at bay then it is a good idea to stop mass gatherings.

“It is also a good thing that people are beginning to stop shaking hands to avoid the virus spreading.

“It is quite worrying, but we have not been panic buying.”

Her husband Jim, aged 77, said: “Dundee is quite sensible and we have not seen panic buying of food.

“And, yes, I think the ban on big crowds and football matches is a good move.

“The baptist church issued advice nationally which we thought was a very good idea to help.

“They were saying to stop shaking hands as much and wash your hands more often.”