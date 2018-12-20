PICTURES: Friendly rivalry as Dundee girls compete in football festival

There was keen but friendly competition between rival teams as girls from the north-east of Dundee competed in a football festival.

Active Schools organised a girls’ indoor football festival at Fintry Primary School, with teams from Fintry, Mill of Mains, Ballumbie, Longhaugh, St Francis and Rowantree primaries all taking part.

The girls showed off their fancy footwork with some spectacular footie skills on show.

Gareth Dailly, Active Schools co-ordinator for the Braeview cluster, said: “We had about 60 girls in total taking part in the festival.

“It is clear that the area is absolutely buzzing for girls’ football and all of the teams were really very talented.

“I think girls’ football has always been popular but there has been a real surge recently with the Scotland ladies’ team qualifying for the 2019 World Cup.

“I definitely hope to see some of the girls becoming superstars in the future.

“They all played to a really high standard.”

The festival enabled the girls to play their first indoor friendly mini festival, following a fantastic outdoor festival held at the North East Campus last month.

The event was run by Active Schools and Leisure and Culture Dundee in partnership with St James (Fairfield Community Sports Hub) in an attempt to continue to grow the girls’ game in the north-east of the city.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “There has been a recent surge in interest in girls’ football following the ladies’ national team qualifying for the World Cup next year and schools have organised a series of indoor and outdoor events to coincide with that.”