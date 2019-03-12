Dundee girls have a ball at primary school football festival

Primary schoolgirls had a ball at the latest football festivals held in the city.

Two festivals got under way last week, with the first taking place on the artificial pitch at Craigie High.

Nine teams from Barnhill, Claypotts, Wormit, St Joseph’s, St Andrew’s, Forthill, Fintry and Ballumbie primary schools played against each other in the fun-filled event.

The second festival was held at the DISC two days later, with eight teams participating from Rowantree, Craigiebarns, Dens Road, Clepington, St Ninian’s, St Francis, Longhaugh and Rosebank primaries.

Although there was a lot of friendly competition between the teams, the festivals were all about having a great time and promoting the girls’ game so there were no winners announced on the day.

The two festivals were jointly organised by Dundee United Community Trust, Active Schools Dundee, Leisure & Culture Dundee and the Scottish Football Association.

n Picture shows the nine teams who participated in the first festival.