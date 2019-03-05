Girls’ football going very well in Tayside village

Scone is not the biggest of places but the girls’ football teams in the Tayside village are gearing up for what they hope will be a successful season.

And they have a decent number of players to pick from as the number of youngsters keen to play is increasing.

Club spokesman Andrew Milne said: “We have good numbers, particularly in the younger age groups, and are running sides at U/9, U/11, U/13, U/15 and, hopefully, at U/17 levels.

“Our U/13s did particularly well last season.

“Some have stayed at that age group and some have moved to our U/15s.

“We are really happy with the progress of all our teams and we are looking forward to the season.

“The village is growing and so is the interest in our teams. We have 17 players in our U/15 squad and good numbers in others.”

n Our picture shows action from an U/15s (red) game against Dundee East.