Dundee band Delinquents heading off on tour of the UK

These Dundee Delinquents are heading off on a UK tour which will end with their biggest show to date.

Delinquents hit the local music scene in 2015 and original members, vocalist and guitarist David Hennessy and drummer Ryan Hughes, still perform in the group.

Andrew Connon, who plays bass and sings backing vocals, joined in September last year.

Now the band are heading on tour to celebrate the release of their new EP, Sober on Sunday, kicking off with a headline gig in their home city at Church on Friday.

The band have enjoyed many highlights but say the forthcoming tour is something they could “only have dreamed of”.

Lead vocalist David said: “There have honestly been so many highlights in our career, including playing at Rebellion Festival and Dundee festivals Book Yer Ane Fest and Punktoberfest.

“Gaining fans from bands like Sham 69 and Stiff Little Fingers and being featured in Vive Le Rock magazine was all pretty surreal.

“The acclaim that our first album, About Last Night, received still also blows our minds.

“Every week is a highlight in this band as we never know what is going to happen next.”

Although many bands draw influence from their surroundings, David said the EP is more focused on their personal experiences during the last year.

“We made our video in Dundee but our new EP is very much influenced by how insane the last year has been for us,” he said.

“Lyrically, it’s like the first half of 2018 when I was drinking and partying too much. Tracks Sober On Sunday, Three Sheets to the Wind and No Disguise were based on me beginning to accept that I couldn’t hide that I was struggling.

“Sinners is the saddest song I’ve ever written. That felt like I’d given myself closure from the last six months. It’s a departure but still familiar.”

After embarking on the tour on Friday, with doors opening at 7.30pm, the band are heading across Scotland and south of the border.

David added: “We have three Scottish dates – Dundee, Edinburgh and Paisley – then we’re off to Blackburn, Nottingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Gateshead.

“The last date is Scotland Calling at the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

“I could only have dreamed of playing the O2 Academy 15 years ago when I first picked up a guitar so we honestly can’t wait for that.”

When it comes to the Dundee music scene, David believes that it has always catered for all tastes.

“It’s always been great. It has something for everyone,” he said.

“People who complain about it being awful are usually the ones who don’t go to shows.

“I don’t get to as many as I’d like but I try to get to as many as I can. It’s top notch.”

And following their tour, what’s next for Delinquents?

“Trying not to die and world domination,” said David.