Former boxing world champion supports Tayside woman’s cancer fight

A Tayside woman’s fight against breast cancer is being taken up by one of Scotland’s sporting superstars.

Former world lightweight boxing champion Ken Buchanan is one of the guests at a fundraising boxing dinner in Perth’s Salutation Hotel on March 29.

The event has been organised by Perth woman Martine Sinclair who is undergoing cancer treatment and Ken is supporting her efforts to “knock out cancer”.

Ken, a regular visitor to Perth, said: “I am delighted to help out.

“I am a great supporter of all charities and I am looking forward to helping raise as much money as I can.

“I have boxed in Perth and love coming to the city. And it is great that my next visit will be for a good cause.”

Ken is bringing items of boxing memorabilia for the auction.

The evening is being backed by local businessman Derek Petterson of McLeod Glaziers, while the boxing side of things is being organised by the Perth Railway Club.

Martine has received terrific support in her fight to overcome breast cancer from her loving family and her many friends.

As there was no family history of breast or any other cancer in her family, when she initially found a lump last year the 53-year-old grandmother said: “What I thought was just a storm in a tea cup, turned out to be not norm in a B cup.

“It has been a tough year but I am determined to deliver cancer a knockout blow.”

Having completed her chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, Martine attends respite sessions in Perth and Dundee three times a week. She has set up a Facebook blog called Not Norm in a B Cup which has produced a great response.

Martine added: “People have been in touch to say the blog is an inspiration to them and it’s great I have been able to help.

“It is so important to be a support to other sufferers, letting them know they are not alone.

“I am fortunate to have had support from my family and NHS Tayside throughout my treatment, so I was determined to give something back to others diagnosed with breast cancer across Tayside, by organising several fundraisers.”

So far, Martine has raised more than £1,500 from an afternoon tea at The Maltings, Perth, and a Scottish quiz nght at The Anglers’ Inn, Guildtown.

Martine said she was overwhelmed by the support for the boxing night.

She went on: “The event could not have been organised without the help of Alan Stewart of Perth Railway Boxing Club, Derek Petterson, and Alan McHattie and Jock McInnes who secured Ken Buchanan.”

Tickets are priced at £45 which includes a two-course meal, and 12 bouts of boxing.

There will also be a raffle and auction for which prizes and donations are welcomed.

Anyone wanting tickets for the event should contact Martine via her Facebook page or on her mobile at 07842 141259.