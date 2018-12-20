Dundee Carers Centre hosts Christmas-themed Dementia Cafe

A Christmas-themed Dementia Cafe was hosted by Dundee Carers Centre.

The service is held at St Mary’s Community Church on St Kilda Road on the second Thursday of every month and is run in partnership with Alzheimer’s Scotland, a St Mary’s Engagement worker and community health team.

The cafe is open to anyone with dementia, Alzheimer’s or concerns about their memory.

The last Dementia Cafe of 2018 featured a mince pie bake-off, a sing-a-long and a visit from Billy the dementia dog.

Kieran Drugan, localities development worker, said: “The Dementia Cafe is an opportunity for people to drop in and out when it suits them, they can enjoy some refreshments and chat with one another, and staff are available to provide information if required.”

The cafe will return next month and offers free refreshments and a chance for people affected by the diseases to enjoy socialising with others. The service also provides support, information and health checks.

Welfare rights advice, complementary therapies and activities are often offered at the Dementia Cafe.