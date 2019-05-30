Ella, who worked in the Dundee mills at 14, celebrates 100th birthday

Unimaginable changes have happened in the last century – and this Dundonian has seen it all.

Ella Low celebrated her 100th birthday last week with a special party at Turriff House residential home with her family and friends.

Born Ella Brander on May 23 1919 at her home on Clepington Road to parents Theresa and William, she was one of four children growing up with brothers David and Willie and sister Theresa, or as she was known, Sissy.

She attended Cowgate School in Dundee until she turned 14 and then went to work in a mill, which she hated.

After a change of career, Ella started work at Timex where she worked in catering for the factory workers until she retired at 60.

Granddaughter Karen Hamilton said: “They were always a very close family and they were always really social.

“Unfortunately, Sissy and Willie have both passed away but her baby brother David is still here.”

Like many people of that era Ella loved to dance and it was through her passion that she met her future husband Eddie who she wed at Clepington Parish Church on September 7 1939.

Karen added: “My gran and grandad were always dancing.

“The were out every Saturday at their bowling club dancing right up until they were in their 80s.”

Ella had three children, but her daughter Ella died at just four years old due to whooping cough and another unnamed baby died just hours after birth.

Daughter Irene arrived in 1944 and she went on to have a daughter Karen and son John.

John said: “My gran didn’t have any more children after my mum due to the tragic circumstances of losing her daughter at the age of four, although I think it was maybe my mum’s behaviour that put her off having any more.”

At her special birthday celebrations Ella was joined by her grandchildren and four of her five great-grandchildren – Shauni, Michael, Sophie and Madison with Rachael unable to attend.

There was also a special guest in attendance with Red Watch firefighter Chris Proctor coming along to help Ella blow out her candles.

Ella, who seemed a bit overwhelmed with the party, perked up when the hunky fireman kneeled down beside her.

Karen added: “For the past 20 years or so my gran has always said ‘I won’t be here much longer’ and I always said that she would reach 100 no problem.

“From then it was a running joke that if she reached 100 and had to blow out that many candles that it would be a total fire hazard and we would need the fire service on standby just in case.

“When we were organising the party I went along to the McAlpine Road station and said ‘I know this must be one of the most bizarre requests you have ever had but could you come and help my gran blow out her birthday candles’.

“Unfortunately they were doing training on that day, but they asked Kingsway to come along instead which they did.

“Her face was a picture and at one point she was giving me major daggers. It was great.

“It is just incredible that my gran has reached 100.

“She is just an amazing woman and after all the things that have happened through her life she has always been so positive and her and my grandad just had such a happy loving relationship.

“I am so glad that we still have her.”

Depute Lord Provost, Bill Campbell also headed to the party to present Ella with a celebratory card from the Queen.