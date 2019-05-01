Dundee nursery pupils welcome Alzheimer Scotland service users for tea party

Youngsters at Ninewells Nursery shared Easter fun with some of Dundee’s older generation as well as taking part in a bonnet competition.

The kids welcomed service users from Alzheimer Scotland to the nursery and held a spring tea party for them.

It was a chance for the adults to teach the children about their lives – but the kids had one or two things to teach them too.

Nursery manager Adelle Taylor said: “A great afternoon was had by all.

“The services users were entertained by the children singing and dancing to ’60s music, we had a walk around the garden and even Pete the rabbit was a big hit.

“The service users told the children lots of stories from when they were younger as well as teaching them dance moves.

“Our kids also showed them some moves too as they taught them how to floss.”

The fun kept coming later on in the week as the Easter bunny arrived at the nursery and the children showed off their creative side with a bonnet and basket competition.

Adelle added: “As per usual we had lots of children and parents taking part in our Easter bonnet competition and everyone was incredibly creative.

“All of the entries were amazing and it was very hard to judge the winners this year.

“As it was so hard we decided to have a top three of parent winners and top three from the children’s entries.

“There were lots of fun activities going on throughout the day alongside the competition.

“We had an egg and spoon race, the children had lots of fun meeting the Easter bunny and, of course, we decorated boiled eggs and had an egg hunt in the garden.

“We hope all our families had a fantastic Easter weekend.”