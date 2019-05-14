Early riser Finn, 15, goes on three-mile runs ahead of boxing bouts

While most 15-year-olds are still in their beds, Perth Railway Amateur Boxing Club’s Finn Scott is out pounding the streets on three-mile runs.

The youngster is putting in the hard yards in his quest to become a Scottish champion.

He rises at 6am and sets off round the streets of his Newburgh home before heading home for his breakfast and then getting ready for his studies at Cupar’s Bell-Baxter High School.

“My ambition is to win a Scottish title and I am prepared to put in the effort to reach that level,” he said.

One of his coaches is his dad, Gordon, himself a former Perth Railway boxer who boxed for Scotland select teams.

When Finn decided to join the club 18 months ago, it prompted Gordon to return, and now the two are hand-in-hand on Finn’s career path.

“It’s good having my dad with me and, having boxed himself for the club, he knows what is required to do well.”

Gordon commented: “It’s normally a dad who takes his son to a boxing club but, in our case, it was the other way round.”