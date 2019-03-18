Dundonian Ailsa says V&A has given her the chance to do ‘something amazing’

A young Dundonian has hailed the impact of the V&A and believes it has helped the city to retain more of its creative talent.

Ailsa Purdie was able to realise her own ambitions after securing the role of membership co-ordinator at Scotland’s first design museum.

The 23-year-old said: “The V&A being here has created a lot of opportunities for young people like me.

“Even the impact in the city beyond the museum has helped keep a lot of the creative talent and young people who might otherwise have gone away.”

Ailsa initially became involved with the V&A as a member of the Young People’s Collective.

It provided youngsters with the opportunity to get involved with the 3D Festival and create events for the museum.

Ailsa said the opening of the V&A last September and the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year were her favourite moments.

She said: “The opening was such an exciting time for everybody.

“It was mind-blowing to see it all on such a large scale.

“I was then involved in the royal visit representing the Young People’s Collective.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came to officially open the museum and they were really keen to meet the young people involved.

“A few of us got to meet them both which was such an amazing experience.”

More than £19million of National Lottery funding resulted in the V&A becoming a reality and Ailsa added: “The V&A has changed my life in so many ways.

“It’s given me a chance to stay here and do something amazing.

“The experience and opportunity has made me so happy and fulfilled in what I’m doing.

“I wake up every day and I’m so happy to go to work at the V&A.”