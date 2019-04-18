Dundee youth team returns from UK’s biggest football festival with trophy

A Dundee youth team has returned from the UK’s biggest football festival with a trophy.

Fairmuir Tangerines scooped the ESF (Easter and Spring Festival) Fair Play Award in this year’s tourney and also met Rangers and Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty.

The competition has 1,200 teams taking part at holiday resorts throughout the country including Butlin’s Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness, while Fairmuir clinched their silverware at Haven in Ayr.

A club spokesman said of their Tangerine dream success: “We made the trip to Ayr last weekend after fundraising to compete in the festival.

“With 40,000 people participating, ESF is the UK’s biggest youth football festival and the boys got to meet Kyle Lafferty and have their picture taken with him.”

An ESF spokesman said: “Since our very first festival in 1989, more than a million people have now joined us on tour at ESF for a fantastic weekend of football and fun.”