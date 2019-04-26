Dundee woman Tasha eyes acting career after winning place at university

A Dundee student has won a place on an acting course at university – and we could soon see her on our screens.

Former Morgan Academy pupil Tasha Smith has been accepted by Staffordshire University to study a BA Hons in screen acting.

The 21-year-old studied acting and performance at Dundee and Angus College and is also a member of Stage Academy Theatre School in the city.

Tasha said: “I joined stage academy in 2014 when I was just starting sixth year. I was very quiet and never really stuck at things before but my mum knows Scott Mcruvie who runs the school and said I should give it a go.

“While I was at school I never really knew what I was good at or what I wanted to do. I started stage academy and it made me realise I enjoyed acting and musical theatre and that I was good at something.

“I applied to study acting at Dundee and Angus College and Scott helped me with my audition pieces. I then went on to do three years of acting and performance in college and got my HND.”

Tasha decided that acting was a career she wanted to pursue and will now gain the highest possible undergraduate degree when she moves south.

However, she will not be happy simply to gain the qualification – she hopes to be acting in mainstream shows soon.

Tasha added: “At university I will get my Bachelor of Arts Honours degree which is the highest undergraduate degree you can achieve.

“I’m quite a big dreamer – I can see myself on TV, doing shows in professional theatres or working in Disney.

“There’s so much I want to achieve and you’ve got to dream it to believe it.

“Moving is a very scary thought but knowing I’ll be going to get my degree is very motivating.

“I’ve come to realise that staying in Dundee won’t get me where I want to be and if I want to go forward with this career I need to go where it takes me.

“I went down to Staffordshire for my audition and knew straight away it was where I wanted to go.

“The atmosphere was amazing and my friend from college lives 40 minutes away by train in Birmingham where she is studying for a degree in applied performance which makes me feel better.”

For the younger generation who are interested in following in Tasha’s acting footsteps, she highly recommends heading along to Dundee Stage Academy and to Dundee and Angus College for qualifications.

“I’m definitely biased when I say if you’re a kid and you like acting or even want to learn how to gain confidence and communication skills and make lots of friendships, then join stage academy,” she said.

“The four years I spent there were very rewarding and I am so grateful.

“The teachers push you to be the best you can be and it’s just a great place to have fun and learn. I really believe any kind of acting can help you with your confidence even if you’re not a big theatre person. I’ve grown so much just from doing acting because it’s pushed me to be a much better person.

“I’m also going to be biased and say go to Dundee and Angus College if you want to pursue it as a career – it is known to be the best college for acting in Scotland.

“It’s tough work but so rewarding in the end. The lecturers there are so hardworking and well-trained in the industry. I’d do the whole three years again if I could.”