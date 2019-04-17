Dundee woman Lisa offers healthy alternative to convenience food

Eating healthy always sounds like a good idea but when it comes to finding time to eat, convenience often takes precedence over good cooked meals.

However, Prepped to Perfection is aiming to change all that, with healthy meals lovingly prepared for you by Lisa Given.

Lisa began Prepped to Perfection at the start of the year to give more choice to locals.

Lisa said: “Prepped to Perfection is a healthier choice of meals, that locals in Dundee and the outskirts can order and enjoy healthy options with a lot of taste and flavour.

“There is a high variety of choice, with customers able to choose from five meats, more than 20 vegetables, rice and cous cous options, 12 different seasonings and even Nando’s-style sauces and rubs.

“My aim is to exceed expectations.

“The idea of this business is that there’s not enough choice out there for people who have busy lifestyles and not enough time to cook, but who still want to have tasty wholesome food.

“Balancing life as a single parent I know first-hand how hard this is.”

Lisa has worked in the hospitality industry through a variety of roles and believed it was her chance to make a business for herself to support her young family.

She added: “I have dreamed of this for a very, very long time. I have worked in the food industry in roles in restaurants and dessert shops through the years and have helped employers and friends build their businesses.

“I loved helping everyone develop their businesses and really enjoyed giving them a hand as nothing makes me happier than seeing people strive and succeed.

“But I thought hard and decided now it is my turn to try this.”

Lisa had a tough childhood and hopes by using this business to support her family she can be a good role model to her two daughters.

“I was brought up in a children’s home as my mother died when I was five and my father died when I was 12.

“I don’t want my girls to ever have to live the way I did as a child, so this business is for them and their future.

“I always wanted to be a good role model for them.”

Whole new concept for city shop

With kitchen space getting tight and Lisa’s dreams of a budding business in full flow, she is joining forces with another local company to open their very own shop.

Lisa said: “Prepped to Perfection is joining up with The Incredible Roll Inn and we have secured premises in Dundee.

“The shop will be bringing a whole new concept to the people of Dundee from treats and cheats to complete meal plans and much more.

“Although the premises will be opening very soon we do not yet have the exact dates for our unveiling.

“We are all really excited to get the premises and provide even more top quality food for people in the city – and we promise we will not disappoint with what is on offer.”