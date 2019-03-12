Dundee students make splash for Hindu festival Holi

Students at Dundee University added a splash of colour to their campus while celebrating the Hindu festival Holi.

The celebration, which took place on Saturday, was organised by the University of Dundee Indian Society (UDIS) in collaboration with Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA).

Holi, which signifies the triumph of good over evil, correlating with the passing of winter, usually takes place later in March in India.

However, students in Dundee hosted the event early in order to fully celebrate the festival ahead of exams.

More than 400 participants – including staff and members of the public – were expected to attend the festivity on Saturday.

Nitya, a second-year medicine student originally from Kerala in the south of India, said the festival made her feel “way more at home”.

Ahead of the event on Friday, Claire Hartley, vice-president of communications and campaigns at DUSA, hailed the efforts of students celebrating the festival in Dundee.