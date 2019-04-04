Dundee refuse collector Steven to run two marathons in one month for Macmillan Cancer Support

A Dundee refuse collector is turning his focus to fundraising collections – by running two marathons in one month in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Steven Stuart, 28, will start with the Greater Manchester Run this Sunday and then will travel south again to take part in the London Marathon on April 28.

Steven, from Lochee, decided to take on the challenge in memory of his grandparents and uncle who all died of cancer.

He said: “My fundraising target is a massive sum of £2,500.

“I feel I want to give something back to Macmillan and make sure others get the support they need.

“I speak from experience as my family and I went through a difficult time.

“Macmillan offers a range of help, not only by providing healthcare, nurses and support to hospices around the country, but it also offers help and advice to those going through treatment, or emotional support for someone who just wants to talk.

“My main inspiration for raising money for Macmillan is in memory of my uncle Allan Wood and my grandparents James and Hilda Wood.

“My uncle passed away from cancer nearly three years ago and sadly I did not meet my grandparents as they died before I was born which makes it even more inspiring to do something to stand up to cancer.

“At present, I have not done a lot of training as family life as taken over, so instead I am winging it.

“I have experience of doing it that way though as I did no training for both of my previous marathons before completing them.”

To help reach his target Steven invited family and friends to the Ambassador Bar for a prize bingo night.

He also organised a collection at Morrisons in Dundee.

Steven said: “The bingo night wasn’t as busy as I had hoped but I still managed to raise the fantastic sum of £469.75 for Macmillan.

“The event was great and I thank everyone for coming.

“At the bucket collection in Morrisons I was able to realise £276.70.

“My fundraising total is sitting about £800 so I have still got a bit to go to reach my target of £2,500.”

To boost his fundraising, Steven has organised a coffee morning at the Trinity Church on Crescent Street on Saturday April 13 from 10am-noon and everyone is welcome.

He also has a money-giving page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/steven-stuart-manchesterandlondonmarthons where donations can be made.